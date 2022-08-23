New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

At the request of the Justice Department, the Biden White House, the FBI and the intelligence community signed on to review hundreds of pages of classified documents that former President Trump provided to the newly formed National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Govt letter revealed.

NARA acting head Debra Wall wrote a letter to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran on May 10 revealing that federal officials had been in discussions with Trump’s team for months over whether to allow federal law enforcement and intelligence officials to conduct the national security review. Trump’s purported assertion of executive privilege should be protected.

The letter, posted Tuesday on NARA’s website, indicates that the Biden administration does not believe the former president can assert executive authority over matters that, by law, must be turned over to NARA.

“NARA identified items identified as classified national security information, up to the level of Top Secret and including sensitive compartment information and Special Access Program materials,” Wall wrote in the letter.

Judge Reinhart formally rejects Doz’s argument to seal Trump affidavit, calls raid ‘unprecedented’

“NARA notified the Justice Department of that discovery, which prompted the Department to ask the President to request that the FBI and others in the intelligence community provide access to the boxes at issue.”

An initial review of the 15 boxes of archives handed over by Trump in January 2022 contained more than 100 classified documents totaling more than 700 pages and including some labeled “Sensitive Compartment Information” and some labeled “Special Access Program,” Wall indicated. The number of people authorized to view the secure facility.

Wall said he sought guidance from the White House and the Justice Department on how to proceed.

Trump files motion seeking independent review of docs seized during FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

“Given the unique circumstances presented here, I have been informed by counsel to the President that President Biden is deferring my decision, in consultation with the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, as to whether I should defend the former. President’s intended ‘protected statement of executive privilege,'” Wall wrote.

On April 11, Wall said, “The White House counsel’s office — confirming a request from the Justice Department supported by an FBI letterhead memorandum — formally circulated a request that NARA provide the FBI access to 15 boxes for its review within seven days. The FBI may request copies of specific documents after reviewing the boxes. .”

The May 10 letter from NARA also refers to ongoing discussions between NARA and Biden’s White House counsel’s office over Trump’s declaration of “executive privilege” over certain documents.

Wall eventually turned the information over to the intelligence community.

“Accordingly, as requested by the current President, NARA will provide the FBI access to the records in question beginning Thursday, May 12, 2022,” Wall wrote, four months after Trump handed over the records to NARA.

Administration officials have privately defended the document review process, saying the Justice Department, by law, cannot make arbitrary decisions about executive powers and, ultimately, the sitting president decides. Those officials said Biden’s decision to defer to NARA and the DOJ was fully within his executive authority.

Doze ‘taint team’ examining Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

“The question is not close in this case,” Wall wrote. “Here the executive branch is seeking access to records belonging to and in the custody of the federal government, not only to investigate whether those records have been unlawfully handled, but also to, as the Department of National Security explains, ‘assess the potential harm caused by the apparent manner in which these materials are stored and transported, and any Take necessary preventive measures.'”

Fox News reported earlier this month that Jay Bratt, chief of counterintelligence and export controls at the Justice Department’s National Security Division, had a face-to-face meeting at Mar-a-Lago on June 3; three FBI agents; And Trump’s legal team has revealed that more classified documents may be stored in the former president’s private residence.

Sources say around 150 confidential documents were seized from Mar-a-Lago in addition to more than 100 documents that were exchanged in January.

Fox News first reported last week that FBI agents seized boxes containing records covered by the attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers during the raid.

Trump said he was cooperating and in good faith discussions with NARA about the requested presidential material, and again on Monday slammed the FBI search as “unnecessary, unnecessary and un-American.”

Trump and his legal team filed a motion Monday evening seeking an independent review of records seized by the FBI in an “unprecedented” and “unwarranted” raid, saying the decision to search his private residence months before the 2022 midterm elections was “politically motivated.” The calculations are aimed at undermining a prominent voice in the Republican Party and President Trump.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to the motion filed Monday in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Trump and his legal team seek to appoint a special master to review records obtained during the search; preventing further review of materials seized by the government until a special master is appointed; The Justice Department will require the government to provide a more detailed receipt of the property and return any item seized that is not covered by the search warrant.