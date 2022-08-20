Nathan McKinnon brought the Stanley Cup home to Nova Scotia

Cole Harbor’s Nathan McKinnon led the Stanley Cup parade through downtown Halifax on Saturday and past the arena where he skated with the 2013 Memorial Cup champion Halifax Mooseheads.

Families with children and fans in Colorado Avalanche T-shirts erupted in applause as McKinnon, Stanley Cup in hand, made his way past the crowd of thousands.

Narci Rambolt brought two of his children to watch the parade. Rumbolt has been an Avalanche fan since 1995 when he lived there.

“It’s a bit surreal, actually. I mean, you watch all the games on TV and then you really see [Stanley] The cup is about 10 feet away and your current favorite player,” Rambolt said.

Narci Rambolt and his two children watched the parade from their position on Brunswick Street. (Victoria Welland/CBC)

Maureen and Ed O’Neill said that McKinnon grew up in their neighborhood in Cole Harbor. Maureen said she was so excited about the parade that she couldn’t sleep.

“We are big fans of hockey, sports. Anything to represent Nova Scotia and Canada,” Maureen said.

Maureen and Ed O’Neill are lifelong hockey fans. They said McKinnon grew up in their area of ​​Cole Harbor. (Victoria Welland/CBC)

Perhaps the most creative proponent was Glen Nowell, who turned the scooter into a Zamboni with dry ice in the back. The miniature Stanley Cup is even the popcorn machine he uses when he watches hockey games.

Nowell said he had not seen a real Stanley Cup since visiting the Hockey Hall of Fame as a child.

“So it will be a pleasure to see him live,” Nowell said before the start of the parade. “And we should celebrate Nathan McKinnon for what he has achieved. [Stanley] Cup home to Canada”.

Glen Nowell made this Zamboni from a Saturday parade scooter. (Victoria Welland/CBC)

The procession ended at the Grand Parade, where Mayor Mike Savage declared August 20 Nathan McKinnon Day at HRM.

McKinnon then took the stage for a question and answer session. He thanked his friends, family and community for their continued support.

“Going back to the house we grew up in was pretty cool, the circle is closing – the memories, the hard work we’ve all put in all these years, the dents I’ve left with pucks in my neighbors’ houses,” McKinnon said.

McKinnon raises the Stanley Cup in front of thousands of fans during a parade in Halifax on Saturday. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

He said he remembers being at the Sidney Crosby Stanley Cup parade as a child. Now he said he hoped someone in the crowd would one day take his place.

“Come home and share [Stanley] The cup with all of you guys is my dream and definitely a wishlist moment,” said McKinnon, 26.

“It’s very special. You know, I’ve received a lot of love throughout my career, win or lose, so I definitely really appreciate everything you do. It means a lot to me.”

