New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Police arrested a street vendor near a Baltimore set Monday after he allegedly tried to extort a production crew for $50,000 and threatened to shoot him. Natalie Portman Picture, “Lady in the Lake.”

Baltimore Police Department Keith L. was the man who made the threatening comments about the Endeavor Content crew filming on Park Avenue on Friday. Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that Brown.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man on drug charges.

According to a preliminary report, a staff member received verbal threats and said the men “pulled a gun on one of the workers” before “retracting his original statement.” He was also seen transporting a “large amount of marijuana” in a duffle bag.

Baltimore crew flees ‘Lady in the Lake’ set after shooting, threats from drug dealers: report

The incident report said there was a group of people who “threatened to shoot in the air if money was not received”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Endeavor Content did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.