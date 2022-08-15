New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nashville’s Fisk University has officially launched the first women’s gymnastics team at an HBCU.

According to those at Fisk, black gymnasts have, in the past, been forced to make a tough decision between attending an HBCU institution or pursuing a passion for gymnastics.

Now, lifelong gymnasts like Zia Coleman, an incoming freshman at Fisk University, are able to participate in the best of both worlds.

“We’re making history,” Coleman said in a call with Fox News Digital.

“I’m really happy to be a part of history,” she added.

The 18-year-old described the prospect as “breathtaking”. She expressed her excitement about showcasing the skills and abilities she and her peers have to offer — and, of course, to have fun and keep learning.

“I fell in love with gymnastics.”

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Coleman said gymnastics always came naturally to her as the daughter of a gymnastics coach, teaching her advanced skills at a young age.

“I started competing at the age of five and since then I fell in love with gymnastics,” she said.

Coleman admits she wasn’t sold on the idea of ​​college until eight years later, when she had the chance to attend an HBCU and practice gymnastics.

“When you think of HBCUs, you think of band, great music, majorette team,” she said.

“When you think of HBCUs in the future, you’re going to think of gymnastics,” she hopes.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Fisk University athletic director and head coach Corinne Tarver called the development “long overdue.”

Tarver, a US National Team gymnast and national gymnastics champion at the University of Georgia, suggested there may be a hold-up in finally starting an HBCU-based program because the sport became more popular during the Olympic years.

“When you see gymnastics traditionally, when you see it on TV it’s just the national championships and sometimes the world championships,” she said.

“So, people haven’t really seen it [during] The Olympic timeframe … it has a lot to do with people’s perception of gymnastics.”

Regardless, Coleman said she was “happy to be a part of it today.”

For Coach Tarver, taking over a historic team as a head coach is a continuation of her obstacle gymnastics career. She was the first black gymnast to attend UGA and win an NCA all-around title.

“For me, it’s exciting to take it to the next level,” she said.

The Fisk University gymnastics team hopes to compete against other collegiate teams from around the country this season, including teams from George Washington University, Towson University and the University of Michigan.

Coleman said she is looking forward to introducing Fisk gymnastics to other parts of the country and representing her college.

“We all cheer each other on.”

“Coach Tarver — she’s recruited so many great gymnasts,” she said.

Tarver said he is eager for the team to “be successful.”

Tarver said, “I’m throwing my girls in at the deep end.”

The team’s first practice was held on August 8, which Coleman described as “lively”.

Although the women all come from different parts of the US, the team “just clicked,” she reports

“I’m really excited to see everyone working,” she said. “We all cheer each other on.”

“It’s just great vibes, great energy and it’s a connection.”

After the first practice, Coleman posted a video on TikTok showing the girls in action.

The video has gone viral, with nearly 780,000 views so far — and an outpouring of support in the comments section.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I’m excited,” Coleman said. “We’re ready.”

Tarver acknowledged that the overall response from the public has been “very positive,” and Brown gave a shout-out to the advocacy organization Girls Do Gymnastics.

Fisk University Gymnastics is currently on a fundraising goal of $2 million to build an on-campus training facility.