Nashville police are searching for a man suspected of robbing several businesses this week, including two banks, a coffee shop and a cell phone store.

On Thursday morning, the suspect walked into a Fifth Third bank, handed a teller a note demanding money and then fled the scene with cash, police said.

The suspect attempted to hit a different Fifth Third bank on Wednesday, but left the bank without paying.

    Nashville police are searching for a suspect who robbed several businesses this week.

    

    

A Boost Mobile was robbed Tuesday and a Dunkin’ Donuts was robbed Monday by the same suspect, who told the victims he was homeless, according to police.

The Nashville Police Department has no identifying information on the suspect other than he has tattoos on his arms.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was actually armed during the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

