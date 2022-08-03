New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Nashville council members on Tuesday night rejected a draft agreement to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, effectively taking the Tennessee capital out of the battle with Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to host the GOP’s next presidential nominating convention.

Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee and Republicans in the state legislature lobbied heavily for Nashville to host the convention, but the city’s Democratic-dominated Metro Council rejected the draft agreement. According to numerous local reports, only 10 council members voted in favor, 22 against and three abstentions.

Milwaukee passed its draft resolution in June, and two weeks ago the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) site selection committee — which oversees planning for the 2024 convention — recommended Milwaukee over Nashville.

The committee will make a formal presentation Thursday in closed session before the full RNC membership as the National Party Committee meets in Chicago for the summer. The full RNC membership will vote in public session on Friday on the site selection committee’s recommendation for Milwaukee to host the convention.

Tuesday night’s vote appears to be the final nail in the coffin of Nashville hosting the convention. But a source familiar with the RNC’s convention selection process told Fox News after the Nashville council vote that “nothing has changed and the final vote will still take place on Friday.”

The two national parties often hold their conventions in contested general election states. Tennessee is a reliably red state in presidential contests, while Wisconsin is a key battleground.

Earlier this year, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were dropped from contention to host the 2024 GOP convention.

Officials from the Democratic National Committee are visiting cities hoping to host the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominating convention. The DNC may announce their choice when they hold their annual summer meeting in early September.