NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, family escapes Mall of America shooting

Bloomington, Minn. (AP) – Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family escaped safely from the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone opened fire.

Bloomington police were searching for a suspect after securing the scene just before 6 p.m. Thursday, saying no one appeared to be injured. Police said two groups at the mall got into an argument at the store and one group left, but someone in the group fired three rounds.

A video posted on Twitter shows Bush walking away from the chaos holding hands with her son Braxton.

Bush’s wife, Samantha, posted videos to her Instagram story, giving a sobering update after the shooting showing their son winning a youth racing event on Wednesday and riding roller coasters with her husband on Thursday.

“If you’re watching the news about @mallofamerica, we’re out and safe,” she posted. “Praying others within is the same.”

Kyle Busch, the 2015 and 2019 champion and winner of 60 career Cup races, entered Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in the No. 18 to race in a Toyota.