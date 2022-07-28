New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ty Gibbs will step into Kurt Busch’s car for the second straight weekend as the 23XI Racing driver recovers from concussion-like symptoms caused by a wreck at Pocono Raceway last Saturday.

Busch was qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series race coming through turn three when his car went out of control and slammed into the wall.

Busch sat out Sunday’s race and the team asked Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs to step in.

“Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him the best as he prepares to return,” said the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team.

Gibbs finished 18th at the track but finished 16th after winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch were disqualified when their Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas failed post-race inspection.

NASCAR Crew Chief Fined $100,000 for Illegal Part at Pocono

Gibbs borrowed more than Bush’s car. His Xfinity Series car was sponsored by Monster Energy and was predominantly black like his fire suit, while Busch’s car was sponsored by McDonald’s for the race.

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to be disqualified since 1960. Why did it take so long?

Gibbs wore a long Busch suit and a pair of red, white and black Jordan Brand driving shoes that he got from Denny Hamlin.

KURT BUSH reveals what it’s like to drive for Michael Jordan

He won’t have the same problem this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Busch’s car already scheduled to run Monster Energy sponsorship, the team confirmed with Fox News Autos.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Busch has one win this season which means he is in a playoff spot. NASCAR rules typically require a driver to compete in all races to qualify for the championship, provided he receives a medical exemption, and can earn a second career title upon his return.