As they say, “If the shoe — and the suit — fit.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs made his first Cup Series start Sunday at Pocono Raceway when he was asked to fill in for an injured Kurt Busch.

Busch suffered “concussion-like symptoms” after crashing hard into the wall during qualifying on Saturday and was ruled out of the race.

Gibbs drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, which is run by his grandfather and is affiliated with Busch’s 23XI racing team. The 19-year-old finished second in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race and leads the series with four wins this season, making him the perfect candidate to replace Busch.

Gibbs and Busch also share Monster Energy as their primary sponsors and usually drive cars with its black and green livery and wear uniforms to match, but not for Busch this weekend. His car is sponsored by McDonald’s and he wears a custom red, yellow and white fire suit.

Because Gibbs couldn’t sew a new suit in time, the team had to get creative to fully activate the sponsorship. Although Gibbs was four-inches taller, he borrowed one of Busch’s suits to wear during the race, which was partially visible from the cuffs of his pant legs.

Gibbs also grabbed a pair of shoes from Denny Hamlin, who owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan and also drives for Joe Gibbs Racing. The red, white and black Jordan Brand shoes are inspired by the original Air Jordan basketball sneakers.

“Little sh*t even stole my shoes,” Hamlin tweeted before the race.

Gibbs stuck with his Black Monster Energy helmet for safety, but his mish mosh outfit didn’t seem to be adversely affected as he finished 16th on his debut.

Technically, he finished 18th at the track, but when race winner Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch, another Joe Gibbs Racing driver, were found to have violated series rules after the race, Gibbs moved up two spots. Official Results.

“I had a lot of fun, so, Michael, if you’re watching, I want to thank you, it’s a pleasure to have this on my shoulder and on my shoes,” Gibbs said after the race. Jordan Brand Jumpman logo on his suit.