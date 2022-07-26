New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Joe Gibbs Racing will not file an appeal with NASCAR regarding its decision to disqualify Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch from Sunday’s race at Pocono.

The pair finished the event in first and second, but were stripped of their positions after their Toyota Camry was found to have violated NASCAR rules during a post-race inspection.

NASCAR’s Senior VP of Competition Scott Miller has now discovered that additional strips of material under the vehicles’ decorative vinyl sponsor wraps are far from acceptable specifications.

“It was on the lower fascia and the extra layers of vinyl diverted the part from the approved CAD files,” Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday.

“It’s standard procedure for a post-race inspection to remove vinyl parts that we think are critical. We didn’t think there was anything there beforehand and were very surprised by what we found.”

Denny Hamlin is the first NASCAR Cup Series winner to be disqualified since 1960

Photos have not been released, but Joe Gibbs racing director Wally Brown further explained the situation in a statement posted by the team.

“In our review of the post-race violations on cars 11 and 18 at Pocono, we found that a piece of clear tape was placed on each of the lower corners of the front left-front and right-front. Both of those cars had wheel openings,” Brown said.

“The added pieces are 2 inches wide and 5.5 inches long by 0.012 inches thick and are installed under the wrap. This change in our manufacturing process was not properly vetted at our company and we found it to be against NASCAR rules. We apologize to everyone for this mistake, and it will happen again. We’ve made changes to our procedures to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

The strips are the size of a smartphone in surface area and half the thickness of a regular driver’s license.

Ty Gibbs had to get dressed for a Pocono Cup Series race

Toyota and its TRD racing arm said they were disappointed but “appreciate NASCAR’s hyper-vigilance in enforcing the rules on this new race car.

Neither NASCAR nor Joe Gibbs Racing explained the potential impact the modifications would have on vehicle speeds.

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to Fox Sports reporter, Bob Pokras, further evaluations will be completed at NASCAR’s R&D facility in North Carolina.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s other two cars, driven by Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell, were not required to check under series rules.