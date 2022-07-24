NASCAR: Kurt Busch reveals what it’s like to drive for Michael Jordan

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Kurt Busch is on track to get a great performance review in his first year on the new job.

Busch joins Michael Jordan’s Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing NASCAR Cup Series team this season, adding two decades of experience to an outfit still facing growing pains in its second year.

A win at Kansas and several top-five finishes vaulted him into a playoff spot, a first for the team that shared his opening race win with Bubba Wallace at Talladega in 2021.

Bush told Fox News Autos that Jordan has been very active with the team and adds “a wonderful blend of coolness and energy” to the effort.

“We’re racing with a Michael Jordan type of spirit,” Busch said.

“When we lost pole position at Loudon [New Hampshire]He sent me a message [shrug] Why are you choked? What did you do wrong? I thought you had it.’

“That’s him. That’s the fan. That’s the sport in him.”

Busch said Jordan brings to the table his knowledge of NASCAR as a North Carolina native, and he provides feedback via group chat on Sundays after races.

“He loves his cars, he loves to win, and you know, I feel that when I race for him,” Busch said.

Busch also has a tight relationship with his other boss, Hamlin, who still drives full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing and dedicates four days a week to racing 23XI.

He knows who pays the bills, but isn’t afraid to be tough on Hamlin as they battle for position.

“He wants me to go through him,” Bush said.

What the future holds, Bush isn’t sure yet. He’ll definitely be back next year after he turns 45, and the team has told him he can drive for as long as he wants, even though Tyler Reddick is signed through the 2024 season.

“That honor, I feel,” Bush said.