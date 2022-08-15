NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, who never opens up publicly, reveals recent cancer scare

During his long NASCAR career, Bobby Labonte was known for his on-track abilities and his off-track reluctance to talk about them. Or pretty much anything else, for that matter.

But the Hall of Famer recently opened up about a very personal and potentially life-threatening condition: kidney cancer.

In an interview on the NASCAR Race Hub program, Labonte, 58, described a health scare that began in 2019, when sluggish health led to a visit to the doctor that led to the discovery of a small scar on his kidney.

“So I go to my local doctor, and he says, ‘I found this little spot on your kidney. We really need to keep an eye on it,'” Labonte said.

They kept an eye on it and two years later it tripled in size. Labonte said the mass was surgically removed last October, and a few weeks later, she got a good news/bad news phone call from the surgeon.

“He said, ‘We’ve got everything, everything’s great.’ He said, ‘But it’s cancer.’ And he said, ‘It’s very aggressive.’

Labonte said he was hit with a range of emotions, especially when he learned that one-third of his kidney cancer patients did not survive. He was lucky to be caught early and went public — despite his longtime preference for keeping things inside — to hopefully help others with health problems take early action.

“Generally, I’m not a ‘share’ type of person and you don’t know a lot about me,” he said. “But it didn’t take me long to figure out if we could help one person, if we could help one person, man. … There’s a ton of cancers out there that are definitely treatable, and if you catch it early, this is one. , like we did, we were lucky enough to be able to take care of it. “

Labonte drove full-time in NASCAR’s Cup Series from 1993-2013. He won the 2000 Cup Series championship and finished his career with 21 wins. Prior to his Cup career, he won the 1991 championship in the Busch Series, now known as the Xfinity Series.

He recently returned to racing, competing in modified cars last year and this summer he drove in the made-for-TV Superstar Racing Experience, where he returned to Victory Lane with a win in Nashville.