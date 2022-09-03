New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the first season of the next-gen car, the jolts are more troublesome for NASCAR drivers, the impacts are harder and the pain lasts longer.

Stories of back pain, headaches and damaged ribs not healing as quickly as they once did were common heading into Sunday’s opener of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Darlington Raceway.

Just ask Denny Hamlin, who was part of the massive wreck at Daytona a week ago. He pulled out of Saturday’s Xfinity event at Darlington because of continued pain in his neck, ribs and back.

“I got hit by a bar and it felt like somebody kicked me in the ribs when I was on the ground,” Hamlin said of the wreck Thursday. “The whole right side, it seemed to crack.”

The issue of driver safety has taken center stage since Kurt Busch’s qualifying crash at Pocono. He suffered a concussion and missed the final six regular-season races.

Busch’s condition led to him surrendering his playoff spot, and Hamlin, his 23XI co-owner, did not know when he would return. Hamlin said there was a “plateau” in Busch’s recovery.

“He’s about 80% (recovered) and staying there,” Hamlin said. “I think the rest will take a little while.”

The next-gen car was launched this season to offer a durable, competitive car that could cut costs and bring more excitement to the track by making it more affordable for consumers to buy at a dealership. It certainly equals this year’s 16 winners, including first-timers Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

However, the buzz in howlers and in team meetings is average hits and the accompanying pain doesn’t seem so average anymore.

“It seems to be a recurring theme,” said 2020 Cup Series champion and top playoff seed Chase Elliott. “And I don’t think everybody’s making something up, right?”

More evidence came in Hamlin’s radio exchange with his team moments after the crash. He can be heard moaning as he says he is “hurt”.

“Certainly, from my standpoint body-wise, it took a much harder hit than any other wreck I’ve had in the past,” Hamlin said.

NASCAR’s ongoing crash analysis agrees with the drivers: Hits are harder than ever.

“We hear things like this about their experiences in a car that crashes hard or the crashes are very bad,” said Dr. John Patalak, managing director of safety engineering.

“The really short answer is yes, drivers are having more serious crashes than ever before,” he continued. “But there’s more to it than that.”

Patalak said the analysis shows that some drivers hit the wall at high speeds on an incline. While cars previously collided at angles of 14 to 16 degrees, some next-gen crashes are being recorded in the high teens or low 20s.

“When you see it in the paper, you think, ‘Well, what’s the big deal, is 14 really close to 19?’ He said. “But that’s a huge difference with the amount of energy going into the wall, not parallel to it.”

Two-time series winner Kyle Busch remains doubtful. “The wreckage doesn’t look as bad because the drivers are bearing the brunt of it and the car isn’t,” said Joe Gibbs Racer.

There is still more work to be done on safety issues, but Elliott believes NASCAR is paying attention.

“You never take a step back,” Elliott said. “It’s been great conversations (with NASCAR) and I think it will make a difference.”

The car, Patalak said, was never designed as a final draft. Changes have already been made to the safety foam around the driver’s head. Further analysis may lead to additional changes.

“There are some solutions that cannot be implemented immediately,” he said. “There are other solutions.”

According to 2017 NASCAR Champion Joey Logano, costs are likely to increase for financially conscious race teams.

“Here’s the bottom line, security is expensive,” he said. “I hate to say it, but it’s true.”

Logano also had more hits than anyone else this season. He and others say the car is very solid. But it’s not all bad. “In some ways, it’s safer than an old car,” he said.

Logano was confident that the car would not land on the cockpit in a significant accident or rollover crash. “It’s daily hits are more severe than ever,” he said. “It just depends on how you want to look at it.”