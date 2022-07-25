NASCAR disqualifies Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch after 1-2 finish at Pocono: What We Know

Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania was, for the most part, a typical NASCAR Cup Series race day — not long after the checkered flag flew.

Denny Hamlin led Sunday’s first M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at the 2.5-mile track nicknamed the “Tricky Triangle” with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch second and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott third. .

But then, in a In an exceptionally rare move for NASCAR’s top-tier series, officials disqualified Hamlin and Busch’s teams. After their cars failed post-race inspection, Elliott was adjudged the winner. This is … shocking.

So while we don’t have a ton of details about exactly what happened at Pocono, here’s what we do know.

Newspaper: Sign up now to get daily sports updates delivered to your inbox

After the Pocono race, things continued as usual until the verdict

After the race, Hamlin celebrated his third win of the season with his team with the Pocono Trophy and some celebratory Coca-Cola, one of Hamlin’s sponsors. Hamlin led 21 of the race’s 160 laps, while Busch led 63.

But two hours after the race, reporters on the field at Long Pond, Pennsylvania began reporting that both Hamlin and Busch had been disqualified. And that made Elliott the winner – his fourth win of the season – and edging out everyone else by two spots.

So now the finishing order is Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Eric Jones and Austin Dillon rounding out the top-10 drivers. Hamlin and Busch finished 35th and 36th, respectively.

When was the last time a NASCAR winner was disqualified?

It’s been a long time since the Cup Series.

According to NASCARHamlin was the first Cup race winner since 1960 to be disqualified. Back then at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina, Emmanuel Zervakis was disqualified for having an oversized fuel tank, which made Joe Weatherly the eventual winner.

A few other NASCAR winners have been DQ’d recently, but they were in the second-tier Xfinity Series or the third-tier Truck Series. More by NASCAR:

There are three winners from 2019 in which NASCAR implemented stricter post-race inspection penalties: Kyle Busch in 2020 at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Austin Cindric was declared the winner); Denny Hamlin in 2019 at Darlington in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Cole Custer was declared the winner); and Ross Chastain in 2019 at Iowa Speedway in the Truck Series (Brett Moffitt was announced as the winner).”

While it’s rare for a Cup winner to be disqualified, NASCAR made it clear at the start of the season that unapproved changes to the next-gen car – It started in this year’s Cup Series – Lead to heavy punishments with serious and long-term implications. At the beginning of this season, Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 RFK Racing Ford team were given a very harsh punishment He was docked several points and his crew chief was suspended – though not disqualified – for messing with next-gen parts supplied by universal vendors.

So what did NASCAR say about Hamlin and Busch’s DQs?

Post-race checks are a fixed method. Failed check, get penalty.

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran said the problem with both Joe Gibbs Racing cars was in the front or nose of the car.

“Some issues were found that affected the aero of the vehicle,” Moran said Sunday night. “Part is the front fascia. There’s really no reason to have some material that shouldn’t be there and that basically comes down to DQ.

So what does that mean? Basically, that part of both cars was sufficiently modified with additional materials that NASCAR didn’t allow, and in the eyes of the governing body, that was enough to disqualify.

And NASCAR isn’t done with two cars either. No. 11 Toyota and no. Moran noted that the 18 Toyota went back to NASCAR’s R&D center in North Carolina to “take a closer look at both vehicles” and said he did not expect additional penalties such as suspensions or docking. Points, for either team.

But he is specific in describing what happened.

“I can’t get into all the details about the problems, but both vehicles had the same problem, and unfortunately they were not acceptable to pass inspection,” Moran said.

“It’s partly to do with the new car and the rules have been tightened and everyone has to stick to our new rules, which everyone knows very well.”

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed DQs on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Monday afternoon:

Any help for Hamlin and Busch?

Yes. Joe Gibbs Racing can appeal NASCAR’s decision and has until Monday afternoon (probably Eastern time) to do so. The appeal will be heard sometime this week, Fox Sports’ Bob Pokras reports.

Joe Gibbs Racing also released a statement saying, via NASCAR.com:

“We were shocked to learn of the violation that caused two of our cars to fail NASCAR’s post-race technical inspection,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement. “We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation.”

But NASCAR announced Monday afternoon that JGR would not appeal the disqualification: “The deadline has passed. Teams No. 11 and 18 did not request.

With the parity of this Cup season with 14 different winners through 21 races — and five before the end of the regular season — and everyone hoping to lock up one of the 16 playoff spots, it’s surprising that JGR hasn’t appealed. There’s a lot more room for more than 16 winners in the regular season, meaning it could take more than one checkered flag to guarantee a playoff berth.

With the regular-season standings adjusted for two DQs, Elliott leads the way, Busch is eighth and Hamlin is 21st. However, in the projected playoff picture, Hamlin is eighth and Busch is 10th.