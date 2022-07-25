New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Denny Hamlin knocked his season-long nemesis out of the race in a late battle for the lead, then Sunday’s No. He became the winningest driver in Pocono Raceway history in 11 Toyotas.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won for the third time this season and passed Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon for most wins at Pocono with seven. Hamlin captured two races at Pocono in his rookie season in 2006 and added wins in 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020.

Hamlin held off JGR teammate Kyle Busch, still looking for a new deal with Gibbs, to reach victory lane.

Hamlin tied Tony Stewart on the NASCAR career wins list with 49.

“I wanted to be a local short-track racer in Virginia. That’s all I really cared about,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin first had to clear his way past Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain.

Chastain wrecked Hamlin twice in a month this season, with the watermelon farmer’s aggressive driving prompting Hamlin to blurt out that he had “reached my peak.” Perhaps as payback, Hamlin refused to give his rival an inch on a late restart at Pocono and ran Chastain into the wall. Chastain slammed the wall and sparked a wreck that collected several drivers, including winless Kevin Harvick, who was fighting for a playoff spot.

“What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do,” Hamlin asked.

Hamlin told Chastain he was “at the end” of his frustration, but was mildly booed by Pocono fans for turning down what was a thrilling battle for the checkered flag.

Chastain, who has two wins this season, said he understands why Wallow ended his race.

“I feel like it’s been owed to me for a few months now,” Chastain said.

Hamlin gets the last word, but does that put an end to their beef? Maybe not, Chastain’s wife of race team owner Justin Marks tweeted, “Game. On.”

Busch finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

Hamlin’s win puts NASCAR in the playoffs with 14 drivers, two spots remaining in the final five races before the field is set.

Ty Gibbs finished 18th in 23XI Racing in his first career Cup start.

Kurt Busch was not cleared by NASCAR’s medical staff to compete Sunday, and the 23XI Racing driver was replaced by 19-year-old Gibbs.

Busch tweeted that he suffered “concussion-like symptoms” after a hit during Saturday’s qualifying session. Busch was not cleared to compete by NASCAR medical personnel Sunday morning.

Gibbs said he had to pull over to the side of the highway to gather his thoughts when the call came Saturday to replace Bush. Gibbs had already returned to North Carolina and was up on the racing simulator until 1 a.m. to prepare himself for his debut.

“I’m very grateful to have come into this whole thing,” he said. “I didn’t expect it at all. It means a lot. I’m very disciplined in these situations.”

IndyCar and NASCAR will partner next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Saturday’s IndyCar races on the road course; NASCAR races on Sunday.