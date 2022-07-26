New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Denny Hamlin is fine.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and his teammate, Kyle Busch, were disqualified from their one-two finish at Pocono Raceway on Sunday when their cars failed post-race inspection.

It is the first time since 1960 that a Cup Series winner has been disqualified, and the first time since 1955 that the top two finishers in the same race have faced the same situation.

NASCAR revealed that the violation was caused by applying a 2-inch wide, 5 ½-inch long, .012-inch thick tape under the car’s vinyl sponsor wrap.

The team declined to appeal and confirmed that there was additional material, saying that “the change in our construction process was not properly vetted in our organization.”

Chase Elliott, who finished third, inherited the win and was asked if he wanted to request the trophy from Hamlin.

“I hadn’t really thought about it,” Elliott told Fox Sports. “And honestly, if he wants to keep it, he can keep it as far as I’m concerned. He crossed the finish line first. … I didn’t really feel like I earned it on the track yesterday.”

Hamlin apparently had other ideas. He posted a video on Twitter showing him dining at home with a trophy on one side and a bottle of champagne on the other, which he opened and poured a glass.

“Live on eBay. 1 soiled trophy and 1 used champagne bottle,” he captioned it.

However, the trophy, which features an eagle and a triangular outline of Pocono Raceway, has undergone a significant change since he presented it.

On Sunday, the eagle had an M&M’s candy in its mouth courtesy of race sponsor Mars, but Hamlin replaced it with a piece of tape.

“It will be a piece of clear tape worth around 300k. (Not included in the sale),” he wrote when asked about it. That could be a total reference to the prize money he lost with the DQ.

Aside from the hit to his bank account, the disqualification didn’t do much for Hamlin’s season. He already has two race wins that have earned him a spot in the NASCAR playoffs, but Busch is also in position for a postseason berth courtesy of his victory at the Bristol Dirt Race in April.

The Hamlin family is also keeping another souvenir from Pocono. After the race, Hamlin’s daughter Taylor retrieved the flag that had been drawn for him, then climbed into his car and looked out the window as they paraded down the grandstand to the front straight.

NASCAR posted a photo of Taylor with the flag on Twitter, to which Hamlin responded, “Yeah, good luck getting it back.”