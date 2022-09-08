New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to the famous North Wilkesboro Speedway next season.

North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina will host the NASCAR All-Star Race during the organization’s 75th anniversary season. The all-star event will culminate in a three-day racing weekend from May 19 to May 21 next year.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race has always been a fan race, and I can’t think of a better way for fans to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than by returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, said in a news release.

“We couldn’t have done it without the incredible support from so many people, including Governor Cooper, our state legislature, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the people of Wilkes County. We have a lot of work to do, but we have the determination to create something special together with the community and hard-working staff. .”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands for the announcement outside the North Carolina Museum of History. He participated in a late-model stock car event last week — which also drew more than 20,000 people, according to FOX 8.

“Some of my best memories as a little kid are going to North Wilkesboro,” Earnhardt said. “And when I raced there as a teenager it was even better. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I was able to race there this summer in a Late Model before a full house. There’s something special about it. . . When we come back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race I know the track, the fans and the community will put on a show.”

The small oval racetrack has been a regular stop since NASCAR’s first season in 1949. But the track closed in 1996, reopened briefly in 2010 and closed again in 2011. The racetrack hosted several other race events before the official announcement for NASCAR’s next in 2022. Mercury