The Pocono penalties keep coming.

The Front Row Motorsports team was hit with several sanctions after checking Michael McDowell’s NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang, which finished sixth at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

McDowell was one of the cars randomly selected for inspection, and a closer look at NASCAR’s R&D facility revealed that a component supplied from the same source throughout the cars had been illegally modified.

The specific part was not announced, but the violation was related to “replacing seams/body filler.”

McDowell was docked 100 driver points and the team 100 manufacturer points, while crew chief Blake Harris was hit hard with a $100,000 fine and a four-race suspension.

McDowell also forfeits 10 playoff points if he qualifies for the postseason. He is yet to win a race where he could gain a place and is now 26th in the standings after the penalty, with only the top 16 qualifying.

If he wins a race, he loses an additional 10 playoff points as part of the Pocono penalty. McDowell finished the race eighth on the track, but was promoted to sixth after first- and second-place finishers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified for illegal tape strips found under the sponsor wraps on their Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camrys.

As McDowell’s penalty came after the results were officially announced, he retained his sixth place, but it does not count in any tie-breaker situations where finishes are considered, According to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pokras.

NASCAR introduced a new penalty system this year with the release of a new Next Gen Cup Series car.

“There’s more meat to this deterrence model, more meaningful penalties, but we all thought it was time with the introduction of the new car,” NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller said in January.

