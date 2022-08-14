New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bobby Labonte led the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Pontiac to NASCAR’s top spot in 2000 by winning the Winston Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

While he has managed to battle dozens of other drivers for 21 wins in his NASCAR Cup career and 10 more in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Labonte revealed in a segment on FOX that he has been battling surprising health issues.

He said that in 2019, he felt unwell and went to the doctor and underwent tests. He said that the doctor said that he has a scar on his kidney and it is something to be noticed. Two years later the mass on his kidney had “tripled in size” and doctors recommended surgery to remove it.

Labonte, now a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports, said he got a call from the doctor who removed Moss, Mohammad Allaf, MD, director of the urology department at Johns Hopkins in Maryland, and was told everything was fine. But with surgery the mass is cancer and the cancer is “very aggressive.”

“A lot of emotions came over me at the time because I was relieved, but wow, it’s crazy because one-third of patients with this don’t make it,” he said. “Normally, I’m not a share type of person and you don’t know a lot about me, but it doesn’t take me long to figure out if we can help one person, one person. ….There are a ton of cancers out there that are definitely treatable and if you catch it early It’s one that, as we did, we were fortunate enough to be able to take care of it.”

Labonte has returned to racing since having the mass removed.

He has been between the SMART Modified Tour and Superstar Racing Experience since leaving the NASCAR Cup circuit.

He last competed on the Cup circuit in 2016.