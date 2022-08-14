NASCAR at Richmond Summer 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Federated Auto Parts 400

Kevin Harvick has made the final three races of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season must-see TV. Harvick became the 15th different winner to snap a long dry spell at Michigan International Speedway last weekend.

Good news for Harvick, bad news for every winless driver hoping to compete for a championship.

Only 16 drivers will make the NASCAR playoffs, meaning it’s a must-win situation now for those without a win in 2022 — and the only driver without a win will be Ryan Blaney, who is poised to make the playoffs on points. Blaney leads Martin Truex Jr. by just 19 points in the battle for the final playoff spot, so points racing may not be enough for the Team Penske driver.

Even with the pressure on every winless driver and a win trying to maximize playoff points, Sunday’s race at the three-quarter-mile oval in Virginia’s capital is sure to be a battle.

Here’s all the information you need to prepare for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway:

When does the NASCAR Cup race start at Richmond?

The Federated Auto Parts 400 starts at 3 pm ET at Richmond Raceway.

What TV channel is the cup race at Richmond on?

USA Network is televising the Federated Auto Parts 400 and the pre-race show begins at 2 pm ET.

Will there be live coverage of the Cup race at Richmond?

Federated Auto Parts 400 can be live NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be broadcast FuboTV As well as other options.

How many laps is the cup race at Richmond?

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is 400 laps around a 0.75-mile oval for a total of 300 miles. The race consists of three stages (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 160 laps, Stage 3: 170 laps.

Who won the recent cup race at Richmond?

Denny Hamlin took his first lead with just five laps remaining in the April 3 race at his hometown track and beat Kevin Harvick by 0.552 seconds. And nearly a year ago, Martin Truex Jr. led 80 laps, including the final 51, of the Sept. 11, 2021 playoff race, pulling away from his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate by 1.417 seconds over Hamlin.

What’s the lineup for the Federated Auto Parts 400?

(Car number in brackets)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

5. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

7. (41) Col Custer, Ford

8. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

9. (43) Eric Jones, Chevrolet

10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

14. (45) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

15. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

16. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

18. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

19. (16) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

21. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

22. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

23. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

24. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

25. (77) Landon Castle, Chevrolet

26. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

27. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

28. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

29. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

30. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

31. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevy

32. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

33. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

34. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

35. (15) JJ Yealey, Ford

36. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford