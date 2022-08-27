NASCAR at Daytona Summer 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Coke Zero Sugar 400

The Cup Series regular season concludes with a Saturday night showdown at the Mecca of NASCAR – Daytona International Speedway.

Always a must-see race because A) it’s Daytona, B) there’s a tendency for surprise winners, and C) the potential for crazy crashes, this year’s race will decide the final two playoff berths as well as 16 points. Drivers will participate in a 10-race post-season.

Yes, two playoff berths are now up for grabs with a May 15 win at Kansas Speedway after Kurt Busch withdrew with a severe head injury.

Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the top two winless drivers in the standings and are well on their way to clinch the final playoff berth … unless another winless driver makes a surprise run to the checkered flag. Blaney won the race a year ago, but recent winners include Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2017), Eric Jones (2018), Justin Haley (2019) and William Byron (2020). Of those four, only Byron is locked into the playoffs right now.

So, who’s celebrating on Saturday night? Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Daytona start?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 starts at 7pm ET in Daytona Beach, Florida.

On which TV channel is the Cup race at Daytona?

NBC is televising the Coke Zero Sugar 400 nationwide, but some markets may air the game on an alternate channel or start in progress due to preseason NFL games. Peacock will also broadcast the race live in those markets.

Will the Cup race at Daytona be live?

Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be streamed live NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be broadcast FuboTV As well as other options.

How many laps is a Cup race at Daytona?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 covers 160 laps around a 2.5-mile oval for a total of 400 miles. The race consists of three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 35 laps, Stage 2: 60 laps, Stage 3: 65 laps.

Who won the recent Cup races at Daytona?

Austin Cindric led 21 laps, including the final eight, before edging Bubba Wallace by a scant 0.036 seconds at the 2022 Daytona 500 in February for his first career Cup Series victory. And a year ago, Ryan Blaney led seven laps and retook the lead on an overtime restart, ending the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 with another caution after the white flag, with Blaney the winner and Wallace the runner-up.

What is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 lineup?

(Car number in brackets)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

4. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

5. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

6. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

8. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

9. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

10. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

11. (43) Eric Jones, Chevrolet

12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

13. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

14. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

15. (41) Col Custer, Ford

16. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

17. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

18. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

19. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

20. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

22. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

23. (45) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

24. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

25. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

26. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

27. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

28. (16) Daniel Hemrick, Chevrolet

29. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

30. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

31. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevy

32. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

33. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

34. (15) David Ragan, Ford

35. (77) Landon Castle, Chevrolet

36. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

37. (62) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet