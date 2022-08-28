New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

NASA’s New Moon rocket remained on track to take off on an important test flight Monday, despite a lightning strike on the launch pad.

The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. NASA is preparing to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit half a century after the Apollo program, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

If this six-week test flight goes well, astronauts could return to the moon within a few years. NASA officials caution, however, that the risks are high and the flight may be cut short.

In lieu of astronauts, three test dummies are strapped into the Orion capsule to measure vibrations, accelerations and radiation, the greatest threat to humans in deep space. The capsule alone has more than 1,000 sensors.

NASA’s Artemis Eye launched to get closer to ‘permanent human footprint on Moon’

Officials said Sunday that no rockets or capsules were damaged in Saturday’s thunderstorm; Equipment on the ground was also not affected. Five of the strikes were confirmed by striking the 600-foot (183-meter) lightning-protection towers surrounding the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The strike was not strong enough to warrant major retesting.

“Clearly, the system worked as designed,” said NASA Senior Test Director Jeff Spaulding.

More storms were expected. Although forecasters gave an 80% chance of acceptable weather Monday morning, conditions were expected to deteriorate during the two-hour launch window.

On the technical side, Spaulding said the team did their best to fix the fuel leak over the past several months. A pair of countdown tests earlier this year called for repairs to leaky valves and other faulty equipment; Engineers won’t know if all fixes are good until a few hours before the scheduled liftoff. If Monday does not pan out, the next launch attempt will be Friday.

NASA’s lunar rocket reaches the launch pad for its first test flight

After years of delays and setbacks, the launch team was thrilled to be so close to the inaugural flight of the Artemis moon-exploration program, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’ve come within 24 hours of launch, which is pretty amazing given where we’re at in this journey,” Spaulding told reporters.

A follow-on Artemis flight, in early 2024, will see four astronauts fly around the moon. Landing could be done in 2025. NASA is targeting the moon’s unexplored south pole, where craters with permanent shadows are believed to hold ice that future crews could use.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Department of Science Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.