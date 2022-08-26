NASA’s Artemis I launched to bring us closer to a ‘sustainable human footprint on the Moon’

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The United States is going back to the moon.

It all starts with NASA’s Artemis I mission, which is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center on Monday, August 29.

Although the flight will not carry astronauts, the mission will bring NASA one step closer to its goal of landing humans on the moon by 2025.

Florida weather will play a big role, but as of Thursday night, NASA says conditions are currently 70% favorable for a Monday morning launch.

NASA A ‘GO’ for Artemis Launch Next Week

The launch will begin the next generation of space missions under the Artemis program, picking up where the Apollo missions left off. However, this time, America isn’t just leaving flags and footprints.

“We’ve barely scratched the surface from a scientific or exploratory standpoint,” said former NASA astronaut Doug Hurley. “The plan now is to place a more permanent footprint on the Moon and eventually use it as a stepping stone to Mars.”

Through the Artemis program, NASA’s goal is to establish a more permanent human presence on the Moon. This could look like a US presence in Antarctica. The Moon could also be an important jumping-off point for future crewed missions to Mars because it contains water and hydrogen, the elements needed to make rocket propellants.

“We have to learn everything we can while we’re 250 miles away [on the moon] So that when we go to Mars, we’ll have a plan and know what we’re going to do,” Hurley said.

NASA’s Lunar rocket reaches launch pad for first test flight

While Hurley hung up his spacesuit after retiring from NASA last year, he’s still excited to have a hand in upcoming launches through Northrop Grumman, the company that makes rocket boosters for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rockets.

“We built two white solid rocket boosters and provided about 75% of the vehicle’s launch thrust,” Hurley said. “The first 2 minutes and 6 seconds or so of power to get the vehicle out of the dense atmosphere and send it to the moon.”

Artemis I will be an unmanned flight to orbit the Moon to test spacecraft systems and make sure everything is in order before humans board Artemis II.

“We did a wet dress rehearsal test, where we went through a good portion of the countdown and worked out any problems,” said Cliff Lanham, senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems. “We feel good about launching on Monday.”

Debris likely to be found on Martian surface, NASA says

This campaign will run for about 42 days. After orbiting the moon, the Orion space capsule will crash into the Pacific Ocean.

“I’m looking forward to when those solids light up on Monday and you feel the pounding in the chest, the roar of the engine,” Lanham said. “A lot of people have worked incredibly hard to get us here and it’s going to be an exciting day for us.”

