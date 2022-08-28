NASA says its moon mission is going according to plan despite lightning strikes on launch pad

Enlarge this image switch title John Rau/AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s New Moon rocket remained on track for a crucial test flight on Monday despite a series of lightning strikes on the launch pad.

The 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful NASA has ever built. It is ready to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, half a century after NASA’s Apollo program, which landed 12 astronauts on the moon.

Astronauts could return to the Moon in a few years if this six-week test flight goes well. However, NASA officials warn that the risks are high and the flight could be aborted.

Instead of astronauts, three test dummies are strapped to the Orion capsule to measure vibration, acceleration and radiation—one of the biggest dangers to humans in deep space. The capsule alone has over 1,000 sensors.

On Sunday, officials said neither the rocket nor the capsule was hit during Saturday’s thunderstorm; Ground equipment was also not damaged. Five lightning strikes were confirmed hitting the 600-foot (183-meter) towers surrounding the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The hits weren’t strong enough to justify serious re-testing.

“Obviously the system worked as intended,” said Jeff Spaulding, senior director of testing at NASA.

More storms were expected. Although forecasters gave an 80 percent chance of acceptable weather on Monday morning, weather conditions were expected to worsen during the two-hour launch window.

On the technical side, Spaulding said the team has done everything possible over the past few months to fix any lingering fuel leaks. A pair of countdown tests earlier this year prompted repairs to leaking valves and other faulty equipment; engineers will know if all the fixes are in order just a few hours before the scheduled launch.

After so many years of delays and setbacks, the launch team was thrilled to finally be this close to the first flight of the Artemis lunar exploration program, named after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology.

“We now have 24 hours before launch, which is pretty amazing for where we’ve been on this journey,” Spaulding told reporters.

A follow-up Artemis flight as early as 2024 will see four astronauts fly around the moon. Landing could follow in 2025. NASA is targeting the unexplored south pole of the moon, where permanently shadowed craters are believed to contain ice that could be exploited by future crews.