New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Drought in Las Vegas and the rest of the Southwest is causing water levels in Lake Mead to drop, making previously underwater areas visible from space.

NASA released images of Nevada’s Lake Mead on Wednesday that show the lake’s water has been receding rapidly since 2000. In publication Water levels at Key Lake Mead are currently the lowest since April 1937. According to NASA, the reservoir reached its final capacity in the summer of 1999.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

The James Webb Space Telescope discovered candidates for early galaxies

When full, Lake Mead can reach a height of 1,220 feet and hold 9.3 million gallons (36 trillion liters) of water. Currently, the reservoir behind the Hoover Dam is 1,041 feet above sea level.

“The dam’s lake level must remain above 1,000 feet to operate the hydroelectric turbines at normal levels,” NASA said.

An unusual radio signal detected by astronomers billions of light-years away

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the United States, supplying water to millions of people in seven states, tribal lands, and northern Mexico.

In addition to serving as a major drinking and irrigation source, Lake Mead provides recreational activities for its community. Low water levels forced the National Park Service to close five of six boating ramps and launches.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Climate change and a 20-year drought have caused water levels to drop,” the National Park Service announced on its website. “As Lake Mead recedes, migration and water level declines make raising launch ramps more difficult and more expensive.”