NASA funded technology to help relieve symptoms of menopause.

London-based Fifty One Apparel used the agency’s Outlast material to create clothing with temperature-regulating properties.

At the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, NASA was looking for methods to improve the insulation in spacesuit gloves in the 1980s.

Johnson entered into a Small Business Innovation Research Agreement with Triangle Research and Development Corporation to explore the use of phase-change materials.

Substances maintain a constant temperature as they change phase from solid to liquid.

Triangle could demonstrate the effectiveness of a temperature-stabilizing fabric insert for a spacesuit glove by embedding phase-change materials in microcapsules within the material.

Gateway Technologies – later known as Outlast Technologies – acquired exclusive patent rights from Triangle and began marketing the material under the Outlast name.

Louis Nicholson, a clothing marketer and the founder of Fifty One Apparel, noticed that there didn’t seem to be any brands using the technology for menopause.

The company’s products include tops, bottoms and nightwear, as well as accessories.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 1.3 million Americans experience symptoms of menopause each year.

Menopause, which lasts for years, is usually accompanied by intense hot flashes called hot flashes.

This is a point 12 months after a woman’s last menstrual period.

It occurs when a woman’s ovaries stop producing the hormones estrogen and progesterone.

The change often occurs between the ages of 45 and 55.