NASA expects the next attempt to launch the Artemis lunar mission in late September

Enlarge this image toggle signature Joe Radle / Getty Images

Joe Radle/Getty Images

NASA says it hopes to undertake another launch of the Artemis I unmanned lunar mission later this month.

During Thursday press conferenceRepresentatives of the space agency said they are considering September 23 or 27 as possible dates.

The announcement comes shortly after NASA canceled a planned weekend launch due to a recurring liquid hydrogen fuel leak.

The agency still needs to get battery retest waiver from the US Space Force, which controls the range of Artemis.

Space NASA will not attempt to launch the Artemis 1 lunar mission again for at least a few weeks.

“Of course, if they decide it’s not right, we will obviously support it and abandon our next launch attempt,” said Jim Free, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Office of Exploration Systems Development Mission.

Meanwhile, NASA engineers continue to repair a connection on the rocket where liquid hydrogen was found to be leaking. Officials said they would conduct a refueling test to ensure repairs were successful before any future launch.

“The team has made great strides. Fighting spirit is good. We are still excited about this opportunity that we have,” said Mike Bolger, NASA’s Terrestrial Systems Science Program Manager.

The launch, canceled on Saturday, was the second in a week. The first attempt to launch a rocket on August 29 was also thwarted due to the fact that the sensor turned out to be faulty.

Artemis I is planned as an uncrewed test flight around the Moon.