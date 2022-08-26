New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vending machines dispensing life-saving shots of Narcan represent the latest effort to combat the wave of opioid overdose deaths plaguing the nation.

Across the US, cities including San Diego, Las Vegas and New York are installing vending machines and locker kiosks that contain nasal sprays that can be used in emergencies for those who have overdosed on opioids, including fentanyl.

Often called Narcan, the spray drug can bring someone back from the brink of death, allowing them to breathe instantly.

“I would say it’s very effective. It’s been accessed about 400 times since it was installed. I probably restock it twice a week,” Charlie Nolan, a harm reduction specialist at Philadelphia’s public health department, told Fox. News.

The city agency recently installed a naloxone tower in front of the Blackwell Library in the West Philadelphia neighborhood.

“I think we’re reaching a really good number of people who didn’t have access before, didn’t know where to get it, or weren’t comfortable talking to someone to get it,” Nolan said.

The tower contained a total of 44 Narcan shots.

“I think it’s very effective in getting naloxone into the hands of more people.”

Each of the 22 lockers contains a kit with two doses of Narcan nasal spray, a face shield for rescue breathing, gloves and a quick guide on how to administer the shot.

Nolan said he often restocks the kiosk.

“We get a lot of people to complete the survey, which is available to take over there as well,” he says. “I think it’s very effective in getting naloxone into the hands of more people.”

Since its installation in February this year, the tower has been accessed nearly 400 times.

Of those, nearly half of consumers filled out an anonymous survey that collected their zip code, gender and race.

Andrew Best, director of the Department of Public Health, said the department could not determine how many of these doses were used to save someone from an overdose — but he believed the pilot program was effective.

“People forget that people are overdosing in their own homes,” Best told Fox News. “So, having access to that life-saving medication — that’s hard to quantify, but we know people are accessing naloxone and using it.”

The pilot program for this locker is part of a broader initiative to distribute life-saving Narcan throughout a city hit hard by the opioid crisis.

In 2020, the city recorded more than 1,200 overdose deaths. City forecast data shows an increase in 2021.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health also offers harm reduction training with fentanyl testing strips and instructs people on how to administer Narcan shots along with addiction recovery treatments.

“I think it’s very important because we’re just looking at the trends and what’s going on, we haven’t finalized the numbers for 2021, but we can already estimate [overdose deaths] Maybe more,” Best said.

“One guy just goes and hits B7 and the kit drops and then they go on their way.”

“So, we want to make sure that we can provide these life-saving drugs to all different groups of people and all kinds of communities.”

Plans are already in the works to install a second tower near the intersection of 60th and Market streets, and the department hopes to install more if they continue to be effective.

With over 100,000 overdose deaths occurring across the US in 2021 alone, according to a recent CDC report, many cities and other municipalities across the country are looking for ways to provide easier access to life-saving Narcan to reduce those numbers in 2022.

In Michigan, Wayne State University is installing 15 machines across the state, including on its campus in Detroit.

The free kiosks look more like a traditional vending machine and can be accessed anonymously by anyone needing an overdose reversal drug.

“For our program, it requires no payment or any access credentials,” Matt Costello, program manager for the Center for Behavioral Health and Justice at Wayne State University, told Fox News.

“All the machines we distributed had the payment system turned off. So, one person would go and hit B7 and the kit would drop and then they’d be on their way.”

The program is an initiative started by the Los Angeles County Jail System, where vending machines stocked with Narcan have been installed.

“We want to make Narcan available to people as they get released from prison,” Costello said.

“The data shows us that post-prison overdose risks are extraordinarily high. So we put eight machines in county jails, seven in community settings, where a harm reduction agency or other type of treatment facility can dispense Narcan in a more efficient and convenient manner.”

Wayne State has applied for a grant with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that will allow it to purchase and install 20 more machines across the state this October.

To date, 19,000 individual doses of Narcan have been dispensed through 15 machines across the state, Costello said.

“It’s not as bad as it is now. And sadly, it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” Jim Crotty, former deputy chief of staff for the Drug Enforcement Administration, said in an interview with Fox News.

“It’s different from what we’ve seen before. Synthetic opioids, especially fentanyl, have contaminated the drug supply. It can be found in almost everything these days. And that’s caused this increase in overdose deaths.”

“Certainly, we don’t want more Americans to die.”

“We need to carpet-bomb our cities with naloxone. That’s how terrible this crisis is.”

While these vending machines can be effective in dispensing doses of Narcan to those in need, Crotty said, it only provides a stopgap measure to the larger problem of drug addiction and abuse.

“It’s definitely the fastest, easiest thing we can do to reduce the overdose death rate,” he said. “But again, this is just the first step in solving the real problem, which is illegal drug use and drug trafficking. Vending machines and Narcan aren’t doing that for us.”

He also said, “Illegal drugs are really the problem. I think that’s where we need to focus our efforts. Certainly, we don’t want to see more Americans die.”