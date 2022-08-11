New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Naomi Osaka’s recent struggles continued on Tuesday with an early exit at the National Bank Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first round match with a back injury. She was trailing Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (4), 3-0 when she withdrew from the competition.

“I felt my back from the start of the match and even though I tried to overcome it, I couldn’t do it today,” Osaka said. “I want to give Kaia credit for playing well and wish her the best for the rest of the tournament.”

Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated in the first or second round from her last three contests, losing in straight sets to Coco Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic last week. It was her first tournament since the French Open after recovering from an Achilles injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Before that run, she had her best tournament of the year, reaching the final of the Miami Open in early April before losing to top-ranked Iga Sviatek.

Kanepi, who is ranked 31st, will next play Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, who is ranked 8th.

In other matches, 10th seed Gough defeated fellow American Madison Brenglem 6-1, 6-3; China’s Zheng Qinwen beat Canada’s Rebecca Marino 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Italy’s Camila Giorgi beat ninth seed Emma Raducanu of England 7-6 (0), 6-2; Canada’s Bianca Andreescu beat Russia’s Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4. Belgium’s Elise Mertens, Spain’s Sara Soribes Tormo, Russia’s Ajla Tomlanovich, America’s Amanda Anisimova and China’s Zhang Shuai are also ahead.

Nick Kyrgios beat Sebastian Baez in straight sets after his City Open victory

Osaka struggled with unforced errors and made four of her five double faults in the first set. She won the first game with the help of three unforced errors by Kanepi, but the four-time Grand Slam champion lost a 2-1 lead.

Kanepi won four of the next seven games to take a 5-3 lead. From there, Osaka had to survive two set-point chances from Kanepi. With a combination of a strong backhand and several errors from Kanepi, Osaka was able to tie it up and send the set to a tiebreaker.

With the tiebreaker tied at 3-3, Kanepi leveled her game with four of the next five points as Osaka served her set point on a shot that crossed the baseline. Kanepi built on that momentum in the second set, taking advantage of Osaka’s mishaps and firing sharp forehands past the Japanese star.

After hitting his second ace of the match earlier in the final game, Kanepi finished with a strong serve that returned Osaka high and wide.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Andreescu won the event in 2019 before taking the US Open title in a breakout year for the 22-year-old. She has not won a tournament since then, battling injuries at one stage in 2021 and taking a “mental break”. Andresku’s final loss of the year was to Caroline Garcia at the Bad Homburg Open.

Andresku will play France’s Alize Cornet in the second round.