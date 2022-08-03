New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in her first match since May.

Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard court tournament, which serves as a tuneup for the US Open.

Osaka has not played since losing to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open on May 23.

Former no. The 1-ranked player strained her left Achilles tendon during that loss, citing the injury when she withdrew from Wimbledon in June.

Osaka won the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

Osaka’s Coco Gough beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-0, 6-1 in Osaka’s next seed. Osaka leads their head-to-head series 2-1, including a win over Gauff at the 2019 US Open. Gouff finished runner-up in this year’s French Open.

Another past champion at Flushing Meadows, 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu, lost to Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in San Jose.

In other first-round action, qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik won her WTA debut with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alison Riske-Amritaraj and 9th seed Veronika Kudermetova defeated Kamila Giorgi 7-6 (2), 4-6, 7. -5.