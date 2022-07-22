New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka needs a new coach.

Wim Fisset, who began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka were ending their partnership.

“It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and watch her grow into a champion,” Fisset said in the post. “She’s inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game and speak up for what they believe in, and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey.”

He thanked Osaka and concluded by writing, “I wish you all the best and look forward to my next chapter.”

Fisset has coached Osaka to two major championships – the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

He has also previously worked with players such as Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber. Those four, like Osaka, have won major titles and are ranked No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

The 24-year-old Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her family as a child, missed time last season and this season and is currently ranked 38th. She withdrew from the 2021 French Open before her second-round match to give herself a break for mental health, then sat out last year’s Wimbledon as well.

After returning to action at the Tokyo Summer Games, where she lit the Olympic torch in the opening ceremony, and then competing at the US Open, Osaka took another time out.

She has been dealing with an injured left Achilles tendon this season and, after a first-round loss at Roland Garros, missed Wimbledon again and has yet to return to the tour. The final Grand Slam tournament of the year, the US Open, begins on August 29 in New York.

In February 2019, shortly after winning the trophy at the Australian Open, along with the 2018 US Open title, Osaka parted ways with coach Sascha Bazin, who had helped her through those two tournaments.

Osaka was briefly trained by Jermaine Jenkins before her father, Leonard Francois Fisset, followed her.