Naomi Judd’s family On Friday, the court filed a petition to unseal police reports and recordings during the investigation into the country star’s death.

The records include video and audio interviews with Judd’s family members after her death. Her family said releasing the details would cause “significant trauma and irreparable harm”.

Judd’s family filed a petition in Chancery Court of Williamson County, TennesseeAs it was filed on behalf of the late singer’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna.

The petition is a more detailed follow-up to an earlier request made by the family last week. A spokeswoman provided it to The Associated Press with the family’s permission. The document requests the court not to release Judd’s medical records and records because the family has a “right to privacy.”

According to the documents, Strickland claimed he was not aware his interviews were being recorded and that he was sharing personal information.

The petition states that Ashley is in “clinical shock, active trauma and severe distress” following her mother’s death and requested that the recordings not remain in the public domain forever.

Tennessee law generally allows the release of law enforcement records, however, police have discretion to retain records while an investigation is ongoing. According to the media outlet, once the investigation is over, the records are usually released.

Judd, 76, died April 30 at her home in Tennessee. According to her daughter Ashley, the country legend died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after struggling with mental health.

Ashley and Wynonna confirmed the loss of their mother in an emotional statement shared on Twitter at the time.

“Today we sisters have experienced a tragedy,” tweeted Ashley Judd. “We’ve lost our beautiful mother to mental illness. We’re devastated. We’re grieving and we love her, know she’s loved by people. We’re in uncharted territory.”

Naomi and Wynonna Judd are due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the next day, and they’ve just announced an arena tour starting in the fall, their first tour together in a decade. They returned to awards shows in early April when they performed at the CMT Music Awards.