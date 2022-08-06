New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

of Naomi Judd On Tuesday, the family was granted a temporary court order to seal her death records from public record.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Laurie Strickland and Judd’s two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tennessee.

According to the order, “sheriff’s deputies, per standard procedure” conducted an “investigation into the death of Ms. Judd,” which resulted in the collection of evidence.

“Records consisting of photographs, video recordings, audio recordings and written reports were created,” the order said. “Upon information and belief, some of these records include Mrs. Judd depicted in a graphic manner,” it added.

Court documents say Judd’s family “will suffer irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and emotional distress if these records are released.”

The order continued: “The release of these records will haunt the entire family for years to come.”

Temporary orders were granted on Tuesday and evidentiary hearing will be held on September 12.

According to the order, “any investigative or evidentiary material” related to the case, which includes “medical records, law enforcement investigative reports, and photographs, video and other images,” will not be released.

Country music star She died by suicide on April 30. She is 76 years old.

Ashley and Wynonna announced Death of their mother Through a statement shared on social media in April.

“Today we sisters have experienced a tragedy,” the joint statement said. “We have lost our beautiful mother to mental illness.. we are devastated.

“We’re navigating deep grief and we love her, know she’s loved by people. We’re in uncharted territory.”

The details behind Judd’s Will have come out recently. According to legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Judd named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate.

Strickland is granted “full power and discretion” to deal with and manage any real property comprising the estate of my estate, without the approval of any court, the joinder of any beneficiary or the disclosure of the identity of any beneficiary of my estate.”

Naomi appointed her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland and Daniel Chris Viator as co-executors in the event of Larry’s death or his inability to serve as executor.

According to Us Weekly, although Ashley and Wynonna are not specifically named in the will, a source close to the family told the outlet that they are listed as beneficiaries of Naomi’s trust.

A representative for Wynonna Judd did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.