New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Details of of Naomi Judd The will, filed in Tennessee in May, was revealed.

The legendary Country songr, who died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76, named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate in legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Strickland is granted “full power and discretion” to deal with and manage any real property comprising the estate of my estate, without the approval of any court, the joinder of any beneficiary or the disclosure of the identity of any beneficiary of my estate.”

Additionally, for the purpose of facilitating the distribution of my estate among the beneficiaries of this will, all real estate shall be deemed “personal property” upon her death and “subject to sale by my executor, without joinder to any beneficiary. Also taxes, administrative expenses and any other expenses of my estate.” or for the purpose of paying debts, without the necessity of first exhausting all other personal property of my estate.”

Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, daughter says

Strickland is entitled to “reasonable compensation” as executor of the final plan and to be paid or reimbursed for “all reasonable expenses, including attorney and accountant fees.”

Naomi appointed her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland and Daniel Chris Viator as co-executors in the event of Larry’s death or his inability to serve as executor.

She designated Strickland to have a “qualified income interest for life” under the Naomi Ellen Judd living trust or through “one or more of the QTIP (Qualified Terminable Interest Property) marital trusts” established by Judd.

Ashley Judd reflects on Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘All was forgiven a long time ago’

In addition, the unused “GST Exemption” (Skip Generations Trust) directs the executor to invest in “the most beneficial to my children and my more remote issue”. Judd is the mother of daughters Ashley and Wynonna.

According to Us Weekly, although Ashley and Wynonna are not specifically named in the will, a source close to the family told the outlet that they are listed as beneficiaries of Naomi’s trust.

“Once it’s organized they’re likely to inherit the money,” the insider said of the trust. Strickland “is the administrator and head of the trust, so he’s really in control of the entire estate,” the source shared.

Judd’s final will was signed in November 2017, notarized and declared “disposing of sound mind and memory”.

The state of Tennessee testified and accepted the last will in probate court in May, nearly two weeks after Naomi died by suicide.

Fox News has reached out to reps for Ashley and Wynonna for comment.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Ashley and Wynonna announced Death of their mother Through an announcement shared on social media in April.

“Today we sisters have experienced a tragedy,” the joint statement said. “We have lost our beautiful mother to mental illness.. we are devastated.

“We’re navigating deep grief and we love her, know she’s loved by people. We’re in uncharted territory.”

There was an outpouring of grief The country music community around the world mourned the loss of the iconic crooner, who had 14 No. 1 songs over three decades as part of the mother-daughter duo The Judds.

A few weeks before her death, Naomi and Wynonna reunited at the CMT Awards. Both announced that they are going back on tour for the first time in 10 years.

“The Final Tour” is now ready to begin Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and ends Oct. 29. in Lexington, Kentucky.

Click here to get the Fox News app

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).