New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Naomi JudThe autopsy report was released by the Nashville Medical Examiner’s Office Advertisements Family members of the late country music star previously spoke about the circumstances surrounding her death on April 30 at the age of 76.

Judd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report obtained by Fox News Digital revealed Friday.

“We have always openly shared the family’s joys as well as its sorrows. Part of our story is that our matriarch was beaten by an unjust enemy,” read an official statement from the Judd family to The Associated Press. .

The statement continued, “She has received treatment for PTSD and bipolar disorder, which millions of Americans can relate to.”

Naomi Judd’s daughters Ashley, Wynonna, are not named in the will, reported as beneficiaries of the trust

Judd was “found unresponsive at her home by family,” the report said. She was transported from her residence in Franklin, Tennessee to Williamson Medical Center “where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.”

The manner of death is said to be suicide.

According to the autopsy, the Kentucky native’s past medical history was “significant for anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension and hypothyroidism.”

The report states, “For each family, the deceased had prior suicidal thoughts and recent life stressors.”

“A weapon and a suicide note were found near the deceased at the scene.”

A toxicology analysis showed several prescription drugs in Judd’s system, which are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Judd has two daughters Wynonna.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

In a “Good Morning America” ​​interview in May, Ashley said, “Because we don’t want it to be part of the gossip economy, I will share with you that she used a weapon; my mother used a gun.”

She continued, “So we’re sharing information that’s very uncomfortable, but understand that if we don’t tell someone else we’re in a position to go.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Naomi and Wynonna formed the musical duo The Judds in 1983. The duo won five Grammy Awards and scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

Naomi died the day before she and Wynonna Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The family asked for privacy as they grieve and encouraged anyone going through a similar crisis to seek help.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.