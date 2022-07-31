New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office announced early Sunday that she plans to visit at least four Asian countries during her trip to the region, but a stop in Taiwan was notably left out.

Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region that includes stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. The visit will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, her office said in a press release.

“Today, our congressional delegation is traveling to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s strong and unwavering commitment to our allies and friends in the region,” Pelosi said in the release.

“In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate, crisis, human rights and democracy. regime,” she continued.

Pelosi added, “Under President Biden’s strong leadership, America is committed to smart, strategic engagement in the region, understanding that a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific is critical to prosperity for our nation and the world.”