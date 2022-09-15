type here...
Nancy Pelosi would not say whether she would run for speaker if Democrats keep control of the House

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to say whether she would seek a second term in leadership if Democrats take control of the chamber in the midterm elections.

“Look, right now I’m focused on holding the House,” Pelosi told reporters during a press conference Wednesday.

When another reporter challenged her on the same question, the California Democrat responded, “I said before that we’re going to win, and that’s really the point.”

Pelosi, 82, became Speaker of the House in 2007, becoming the first woman to hold the position. She served in the job until 2011. She was then re-elected in 2019, and has continued in the role ever since.

When Pelosi was asked at a news conference in November 2020 how long she planned to stay as House speaker, she said, “There was a move to put limits on leadership and committee chairs. They said they were going to do it, they It didn’t. Whether it passes or not, I abide by those limits.”

House races to watch:Will Republicans Flip the House in the Midterm Elections? These 12 races will tell the story.

It’s unclear what those proposed limits were, but if Pelosi runs again, it will be her fifth term.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recently told Insider He wants to see Pelosi step up.

“There’s probably a lot of wisdom to be gained with age,” he said. “I just believe in people who don’t live here all their lives.”

More on midterm elections:How the Supreme Court is influencing November’s midterm elections

