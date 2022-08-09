New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Tuesday’s FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Pelosi said she had no inside information, but officials believed they had “justification” for the attack. The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant at Trump’s resort seeking documents the former president took from the White House as he leaves office in 2021.

“All I know is that it’s in the public domain. I was surprised to see it flash on my phone last night, so I don’t have much to say except that for a visit like that, you need a warrant. . . To have a warrant, you need justification. And no one is above the law, the President of the United States or Not even the former president,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“But all of this has to be known to us over time. But I don’t know about that. I know there’s chatter. Chatter about presidential documents and how to preserve them for history. And let’s see. What’s the justification for the attack. I don’t know,” she added.

Trump announced that the FBI had raided his resort on Monday and that the facility was “under siege.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States. After working with the appropriate government agencies, this unannounced attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said. “It’s prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system and an attack by radical left Democrats who seriously don’t want to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls and who will do anything to stop Republicans. Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.”

“This kind of attack only happens in broken, third-world countries. Sadly, America has become one of those countries, with corruption on an unprecedented scale,” Trump said, accusing FBI agents of breaking into his safe.