Nancy Pelosi on decision to visit Taiwan, says it was ‘right’

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood by her decision to visit Taiwan last week on Tuesday, replying that “it was worth it,” despite China’s actions after she left the island.

Since Pelosi’s controversial trip, China has pulled out of climate talks and extended threatening military exercises around Taiwan, disrupting shipping and air traffic and raising concerns about potential conflict in a region vital to global trade.

Taiwan warned on Tuesday that Chinese military exercises were not just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-ruled island, but also reflected ambitions to control much of the western Pacific, as Taipei staged its own drills to underline its readiness to defend itself. was carried out.

China:China has extended threatening military exercises around Taiwan

Pelosi, who traveled to the island with a congressional delegation, said on NBC’s “Today.” Nor can China be allowed to isolate Taiwan.

“We cannot allow the Chinese government to isolate Taiwan. They can tell them, you can’t go to the World Health Organization, but they don’t say who can go to Taiwan,” the House speaker said.

“And yes, it was worth it. And they usually do what the Chinese do.”

Pelosi’s visit is supported by:A bipartisan group of senators backed Pelosi’s Taiwan trip despite China’s response

Pelosi also said she has “overwhelming bipartisan support” for her visit. A bipartisan group of lawmakers expressed their approval for Pelosi’s trip on Sunday.

When asked by “Today” host Savannah Guthrie if the “symbolic trip, as important as it was” overlooked the administration’s other objectives, Pelosi responded that the visit was “important for us to listen to the people of the region.” Our full agenda.”

Pelosi questioned what made her trip different when a bipartisan congressional visit to Taiwan in April was ignored.

China responds:China again threatens ‘consequences’ if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

Contributed by: Associated Press

