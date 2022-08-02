New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., landed on the island of Taiwan after weeks of international speculation and threats of retaliation from the Chinese Communist Party.

Pelosi, who is on a wide-ranging tour of several Asian allies, finally touched down in Taiwan despite repeated threats to the speaker’s safety.

Her flight touched down in Taiwan at approximately 10:45am EST.

“Our visit is one of many congressional delegations to Taiwan — and it is in no way inconsistent with long-standing United States policy guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, the US-China Joint Communiqués and the Six Commitments,” Pelosi said in a statement after her arrival. . “The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

Pelosi is the first House Speaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997, and the Taiwanese government is eager to host the speaker. Diplomatic visits of this scale serve to give Taiwan legitimacy on the world stage.

China has issued stern warnings against such a trip in previous weeks, including threats from government officials and TV personalities. And President Biden revealed weeks ago that the US military “doesn’t think it’s a good idea right now.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Biden in a phone call Thursday that the U.S. should not “play with fire” over Taiwan.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it. Hopefully the US will see clearly about this,” said a Chinese readout of the Biden-Xi call.

A Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that the Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, guided missile cruiser USS Antietam and destroyer USS Higgins are operating in the Philippine Sea east of Taiwan.

The spokesperson emphasized that these are routine and routine deployments and locations where the US 7th Fleet normally operates.

The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli is also in the area, the spokesman confirmed.

The People’s Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, a relatively narrow sea between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. China’s military frequently sends aircraft into the area, testing Taiwan’s air defense zone.

The US has no formal relations with Taiwan — also known as the Republic of China — and maintains a One China policy that recognizes the People’s Republic of China as its legitimate successor.

However, the US is increasing engagement with China as it seeks to isolate the island from global institutions.

The USS Ronald Reagan and a strike group are near Taiwan after leaving port in Singapore on Tuesday. A Navy spokesperson confirmed the news but said it was a planned visit.

New York’s Democratic Reps. Pelosi is traveling with a House delegation that includes Gregory Meeks, Mark Takano of California, Suzanne Delben of Washington, Raja Krishnamurthy of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey.