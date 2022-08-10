New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday defended bringing her son on a recent congressional junket to Taiwan and other Asian countries.

Reporters asked the speaker during a Capitol Hill press conference about her son Paul Pelosi Jr. being on the trip.

“His role is to be my escort,” she said. “Usually, we are [invite] Spouses, not everyone can come, but I’m proud that he’s there.”

Pelosi on Taiwan trip ‘worth it’: ‘Absolutely, without question’

The speaker insisted that his son had no business dealings during the tour, which spanned several Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea.

Her husband, Paul Pelosi Sr., did not attend the trip. Instead, the 82-year-old California businessman’s attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf to drunken driving charges in Napa County Superior Court last week.

In late May, a Porsche driven by the speaker’s husband suffered “major collision damage” in a late-night crash in Napa County. Police officials say they found Paul Pelosi Sr. in the driver’s seat of his wrecked car.

He faces two misdemeanor charges: DUI causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% causing injury.

House Republicans Blast Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip: ‘Photo Op Foreign Policy’

Paul Pelosi’s senior lawyer’s appearance in court to plead guilty almost coincides with the end of the speaker’s visit to Taiwan. That is why it is not clear that the Speaker’s husband also did not go on the trip with her.

The speaker’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Republicans criticized the trip, telling Fox News Digital at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas last week that it only served to heighten tensions between the US and China.

During this visit, the Communist China threatened to shoot down Pelosi’s plane and opened fire. Military exercises Near the Taiwan border in a show of force.

“I am concerned that she has created an international incident with what is essentially a farewell visit,” the Republican added, adding that she will “stand strong for Taiwan. But we will do that in one step.” Ben Klein, R-Va. It will not inflame tensions and actually address the challenges facing that part of the world.”

The speaker defended the visit to Taiwan, which was endorsed by more than two dozen GOP senators, as showing Communist China that it was valuable and could not be pushed around by the US.