House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, landed in Singapore early Monday to begin her tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Her office said she plans to visit at least four Asian countries during her trip, but is unlikely to stop in Taiwan amid threats from China.

Pelosi arrived before dawn with her congressional delegation. She will visit Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and meet with several cabinet ministers, a Singapore Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The speaker will also attend a cocktail reception with the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

There will be no media access during her Asia tour. The delegation includes representatives Gregory Meeks of New York, Mark Takano of California, Suzanne Delben of Washington, Raja Krishnamurthy of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey.

In addition to Singapore, Pelosi will visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. The visit will focus on “mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance” in the Indo-Pacific region, her office said in a press release over the weekend.

“In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate, crisis, human rights and democracy. governance,” she said in the release.

Taiwan was not mentioned in her itinerary. Her trip to Asia comes after President Joe Biden said last month that it was “not a good idea” for US military officials to visit Taiwan.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its own territory, and Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden in a phone call last week that the US should not “play with fire” regarding China’s involvement with Taiwan.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it. Hope America sees clearly on this,” said a Chinese readout of the call.

Chinese officials said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would violate the One China policy and aid an illegal insurgency. A Chinese government media person even suggested that the speaker should shoot down the plane if she visited.

The US has no formal relations with Taiwan, although it has increased engagement with the island and tried to discourage China from encroaching. Pelosi is the highest-ranking US elected official to visit the island since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

The Chinese military frequently sends aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace to test the region’s air defense zone. And on Saturday, China conducted live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

The White House said Friday that there was no reason for the U.S. and China to “come to blows” if Pelosi visited Taiwan and that a stop on the island would not signal a change in U.S. policy.

For more than 40 years, the US has pursued a One China policy, recognizing Beijing as the Chinese government while maintaining informal ties and defense ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan and China split in the late 1940s after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. Both sides agree that they are one nation but differ on which government deserves national leadership.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.