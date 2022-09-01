Naloxone is on the rise on college campuses as opioid overdoses continue

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

College kids are returning to campus this week. Some now have more access to life-saving drugs that can treat opioid overdoses.

More than 80,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses last year, a record number. Naloxone is an overdose reversal drug. Campus police or student health centers often carry it. But now, some activists say, it’s time for colleges to de-stigmatize drug use and make naloxone more accessible to students.

Just two years ago, Erin and Rick Rashwall dropped off their 19-year-old son, Logan, for his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“We have a really good home. The kids grew up in a really close family and we were in counseling right away when Logan was in 3rd grade and struggling with friendships and social stuff,” Erin said.

However, on Valentine’s Day 2021, Logan died in his dorm room of an opioid overdose.

“I think he’s saved and it’s hard for us because we have to deal with the pain, I know he’s in a good place,” said Erin, who says her faith has helped her family through this.

Logan died after taking Percocet laced with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl changed the game. It’s a game changer. It’s Russian roulette with your life,” Erin said.

Less than a year ago, another student took an overdose in the same residence hall.

“It could be one pill and you’re done,” Rick said.

UW-Milwaukee Police Chief David Salazar said naloxone boxes are located in residence halls, common areas and the library this academic year.

“When I was growing up, you could experiment with things that wouldn’t necessarily kill you. But if you experiment with pills these days, one pill can literally kill you,” Salazar said. “To be clear, we don’t condone drug use. We don’t condone alcohol abuse, but intellectuals who understand the way the world works and know that some of our students are going to explore life. Contact with those substances.”

A Fox News investigation shows at least 10 American colleges are offering naloxone in common areas. Most students only have it at health centers or pharmacies.

“Universities are very complicated. They are very political. They are very politicized,” said Dylan Dunn.

Dunn is Assistant Director of Safe Campuses, Training and Professional Development with the SAFE Project. He works with colleges across the country to prevent fatal overdoses.

“When I do this in 2018 – 2019, most campuses will never touch naloxone with a 10-foot pole again,” Dunn said. “The last hurdle is how do we communicate about this without any of our alumni, donors, families thinking we have a problem here.

Dunn said he’s not trying to start drug use, but to make sure these kids are still alive so they can get help for their substance abuse. If people want to do drugs, they should know about the Never Use Alone hotline, he said. People can call while taking medication and they will stay on the phone with you and call EMS if you overdose.

Fox’s research shows that these colleges offer naloxone at the student health center, pharmacy or campus police, among other locations: Virginia Commonwealth University, Bridgewater State University, UT Austin, Ithaca College, UW-Oshkosh, Colorado State University, UW-Milwaukee, Bluefield State University, Univ. of Central Arkansas and Metropolitan State University.

Susan Mullens is a project coordinator for the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network. They have trained nearly 2,500 people since March 2020 and distributed 1,800 naloxone kits on campus and in the community. They are working to get more data on the availability of naloxone on college campuses across the country. However, a 2021 survey of 36 schools across the country found that 50% distributed naloxone on campus and only 11% had naloxone in residence halls.