“Naked and Scared” On July 17, star Melanie Rauscher was found dead while dog sitting at a home in Prescott, Arizona. She is 35 years old.

The The Discovery Channel show is a contender According to TMZ, the home was in a guest room while the homeowners were out of town.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Prescott Police Department, but a spokesperson was not available for comment.

After returning home from vacation, the homeowners found Rauscher dead and her body found near “several canisters of compressed air,” which are commonly used as computer dust cleaners.

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ contestant suffers fatal injury, continues survival contest with 8 stitches

Officials also told the publication that there were no “obvious signs” of foul play, although officials did not specify whether Rauscher “consumed the contents of the cans.”

No drug paraphernalia or suicide note was found, and Rauscher’s dog was reported to be “okay.”

Rauscher starred in “Naked and Afraid” in 2013 and returned to the survival show for the spinoff, “Naked and Afraid XL,” next year

She is a former castmateJeremy McCaa paid tribute to his “swamp wife” and “best friend” on Facebook.

“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We have Such chemistry in the show And it blossomed into a friendship that words cannot describe. Her smile is one of a kind,” he wrote.

“Her friendship is amazing,” he added. “Even though we are not blood, we are family. I can always count on her. We have so many moments when we are with each other. She is my swamp wife, best friend, strong woman. An amazing person and I will always cherish our moments together.

“You were gone too soon and taken from us too soon. You will always be my Mel. I love you and I will see you again one day. The world has lost a wonderful person. Please keep her family and friends in yours. Prayers. See you again my queen.”

Prior to her work in reality television, Rauscher served as the Hon US Navy Aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq War, according to her online legacy.

The Philadelphia native was employed at the Prescott VA Medical Center at the time of her death.

A celebration of her life will be held in October 2022 in her home state.