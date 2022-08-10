New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Representative Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y. said Tuesday night that he supports more federal funding for the New York Police Department, a position he denied two years ago at the height of the “defund the police” movement. .

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y. And in a primary debate against progressive Suraj Patel, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, a moderator confronted Nadler about a 2020 interview with a local publication in which he appeared. Support defunding. Nadler insisted that did not happen.

“I didn’t say I was pro-defense,” Nadler said. “I said some resources should be diverted from the police to mental health and social services, as it were … because the police can’t do everything, you need social services and mental health services to reduce crime.”

The interview in question was from West Side Rag. Congress was asked about calls at the time to defund or cut the NYPD’s budget and whether he would support them.

“Yes, it should definitely be cut,” Nadler said at the time. He added that the city needs more funding for things like social services and education, but then talked about cutting the police budget.

“We’re spending too much on the police,” he said. “Police budgets should be cut substantially and those funds reallocated to where we need them.”

Fox News reached out to Nadler’s office for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

Nadler gave the interview just weeks after the killing of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer during a stop. His death led to nationwide protests and calls to defund — and in some cases — abolish police departments. Two years later, rising crime in New York City has led leadership, including new mayor Eric Adams, to take a tougher stance on law enforcement.

The New York congressional primary race for the state’s 12th district was a good one, as redistricting saw Nadler running in a new district instead of his current 10th district. By pitting him against Maloney, who currently represents the 12th District, Democrats are guaranteed to lose one of the current committee chairs, if not both. Nadler recognized this during the debate, essentially telling viewers not to vote for Patel.

“It would be unfortunate for New York to lose a committee chair,” he said. “Losing two committee chairs would be catastrophic.”

New York’s primary election will be held on August 23.