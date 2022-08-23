New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NAACP Denies Reports Biden Administration Plans to Repeal $10,000 Student loan debtThe plan isn’t enough to address the $1.75 trillion in student debt Americans hold.

“If the rumors are true, we have a problem. And tragically, we’ve been through this many times before,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement Tuesday. “This is not how you treat black voters who voted in record numbers and gave 90% of the vote to save democracy once again in 2020.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the Biden administration is discussing several different plans, including eliminating $10,000 for every borrower making less than $125,000 a year. Such a plan would cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars on top of the trillions already spent by the Biden administration. The announcement may come on Wednesday itself.

The president campaigned on canceling $10,000 in student loans, but the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is calling on Biden to wipe out at least $50,000 for all borrowers.

The NAACP is also pushing for Biden to scrap the $50,000 “minimum.”

“The student loan crisis has a disproportionate impact on black borrowers and their families,” the NAACP said as part of its “$50k & Beyond” campaign. “Among all racial groups, black borrowers have the most student loan debt despite being consistently underrepresented by postsecondary institutions.”

A study by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, estimated that $10,000 per borrower would be written off. It will cost about $300 billion If the policy is limited to individuals with an income of less than $125,000.

If the president were to go the way progressives and the NAACP want and write off $50,000 per borrower, the analysis would cost the federal government about $980 billion.

Biden also ruled out announcing an extension of the federal student loan repayment pause before it expires later this month.