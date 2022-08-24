New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The NAACP applauded President Biden’s award of $20,000 in student loan debt to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 to other borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, but said more work needs to be done.

“We have a ways to go, but we were able to push President Biden over $10,000, bringing us to $50,000 and beyond,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement Wednesday.

The president designed the plan to provide “targeted relief” to people suffering from “permanent debt.”

“People can finally start crawling out from under the mountain of debt to get their rents and their utilities paid, to finally think about buying a house or starting a family or starting a business,” Biden said at the White House.

The NAACP, which has been lobbying the Biden administration to wipe out a “minimum” of $50,000 in student loan debt for every borrower, on Tuesday denied reports that the president was planning a government handout of just $10,000.

Biden announced the student loan handout as the national debt continues to rise

Pell Grant recipients, who make up nearly 60% of the borrower population, now have up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness. About 27 million people are eligible for the $20,000 rebate, according to the Department of Education.

“Americans across the country will benefit from this decision, including millions of HBCU attendees,” Johnson said Wednesday. “We encourage the Biden administration to quickly grant the promised relief to eligible borrowers, without red tape and bureaucracy preventing millions from receiving public service loan forgiveness.”

A one-time forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost about $300 billion, according to a The Penn Wharton Budget Model.

According to the analysis, the $50,000 per borrower that the NAACP is pushing for would cost taxpayers about $980 billion.