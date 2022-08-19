NA mass shooter’s legacy is in limbo as lawsuits continue

More than two years after he went on a bloody rampage killing 22 people, Gabriel Wortmann’s estate is still litigated and under the control of a public trustee.

An inventory conducted in December 2020 valued the estate at over $2.1 million. This includes the $120,000 the province paid to purchase 200 Portapique Beach Rd., where Wortman’s cottage used to be, and other buildings where the rampage began.

A provincial spokesman said the purchase was made to ensure the property would not be developed in the future.

Following this inventory, the shooter’s property in Dartmouth, which was both his home and where he practiced dentistry, was sold to Dartmouth’s PA Developments.

The public trustee completed the sale in March last year. Property records list a sale price of just over $1.5 million.

Dartmouth, North Carolina-based PA Developments bought the site of Gabriel Wortman’s dental office last year for just over $1.5 million. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

In addition to property, the estate listing lists more than $880,000 in other financial assets, including bank accounts and credit cards.

The vast majority of that money, $705,000, is cash. RCMP recovered when they ransacked Portapique properties . The money was buried on the property and survived the fires that destroyed the buildings. The funds were transferred to the public trustee in June 2021.

Obtaining an accurate financial picture of the estate was made difficult by the fact that Wortman used fraudulent financial methods.

During a search of Gabriel Wortman’s Portapique cottage, the RCMP found this metal ammo container, hidden underground below deck, containing money. The money was in bundles of $100 bills, totaling $705,000. (Commission on Mass Accidents)

In his handwritten will, he named his longtime partner Lisa Banfield as both his sole beneficiary and executor of his estate. Banfield has relinquished her role as executor, so the estate is managed by a public trustee.

However, she did not give up her claims to the estate itself. She filed a civil lawsuit against the estate to try to get a share of the money.

But Banfield is not alone. Relatives of some murder victims filed a lawsuit against the estate.

Lisa Banfield, partner of the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, testified before the Mass Casualty Commission on July 15. She seeks a share in his property. (SHS)

After the start of legal proceedings, this claim was subsequently changed to the name Banfield, her brother and brother-in-law as respondents . The trio were added to the lawsuit after they were charged with supplying ammunition to the shooter. Charges against all three were sent to restorative justice and formally withdrawn last month .

As for the estate, the provincial justice department said in a statement that it remains in limbo due to lawsuits.

“Until the claims are settled,” the statement said, “any debts or payments related to the property cannot be honored.”

MORE TOP STORIES