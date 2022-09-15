NA mass shooter preyed on vulnerable clients with dentures, trading favors for sex

Warning: The details in this story are disturbing.

The man responsible for the April 2020 Nova Scotia massacres preyed on vulnerable and black women while working as a dentist and traded dental services for sex, according to a new report released Thursday by the Mass Accident Commission.

The Commission is investigating the circumstances and systemic failures that contributed to the events of April 18 and 19, 2020, when shooter Gabriel Wortman, killed 22 neighbors and strangers — including a pregnant woman — and demolished houses while driving a mock police cruiser.

The new report, written by staff from the Avalonian Sexual Assault Center and the Women’s Legal Education and Action Foundation (LEAF), includes the perspectives of women who either had direct experience with Wortman, witnessed his behavior, or knew others in the community who were under his influence. Women shared their experiences at meetings with organizations in August and September.

According to the report, the dentist bragged about providing dental services at a discounted rate, and when patients couldn’t pay the full amount, he tried to trade his services for sex.

The report states that he used his Halifax clinic on Novalea Drive in the northern part of the city to sexually exploit marginalized people, sex workers and African women from Nova Scotia and was known to make sexual comments about marginalized clients.

According to the report, Wortman’s name was a “well-known household name” among many African communities in Nova Scotia.

Provincial subsidies helped build confidence

Wortman received grants through the provincial Department of Community Services (DCS) to provide dental services to people who received Employment Benefit, Income Benefit, and Disability Benefit. Between 2015 and 2020, he received $434,406 from the province for these services.

The fact that the department supported him meant that some patients “felt that he would be a safe person to interact with,” the report said. “They assumed DCS would do a thorough due diligence and background check on the perpetrator.”

Wortman used his DCS subsidies to engage with marginalized people and Africans in Nova Scotia and gained credibility by “presenting an image of what benefits society by lowering its rates to better meet their needs.”

He urged some marginalized people to “consider pulling their teeth out so he can give them ‘a mouthful of beautiful teeth’.”

A Halifax Regional Police investigator in a room above the Atlantic Dental Clinic on April 20, 2020. (Tim Krochak/Getty Images)

He also offered money to people on income assistance and African women from Nova Scotia who referred friends and family members to his clinic.

A spokesman for the Department of Public Services said Thursday in an emailed statement that while the department helps customers pay for some dental services, in most cases, customers choose providers.

“He Openly Used Desperate People”

Some people filed complaints about Wortman’s behavior as a dentist.

The Mass Accident Commission previously heard that the Nova Scotia Dental Licensing Board received at least eight complaints against Wortman between 1998 and 2020, including three from women who described abusive behavior and one that was subjected to sexually explicit comments. during her treatment.

In 2007, Wortman signed a settlement agreement with the board and was ordered to seek advice. After that, he wrote to the council at least three times to defend himself against complaints, each time saying that the patients either had mental health problems or wanted to get him.

On April 18 and 19, 2020, 22 people died. Top row from left: Gina Gule, Don Gulenchin, Jolyne Oliver, Frank Gulenchin, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O’Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (SHS)

But many did not complain to the supervisory authorities or the police.

The report explains that members of marginalized communities such as blacks and indigenous people often do not feel safe reporting violence because they may face victim blaming, distrust, racism, or a dismissive response.

Some, especially sex workers, fear that reporting the incident to the police or other agencies could result in their arrest if they are suspected of being involved in criminal activity. They may also face the risk of immigration detention, deportation or participation in the child protection system.

“It was both enlightening and disturbing to hear how one person negatively impacted so many people,” Mukisa Kakembo, coordinator of Building Communities of Care, one of the groups that led the discussion sessions, said in a statement.

“According to the stories, he openly used desperate people to his advantage. When asked why people don’t perform, the answer was simple: no one would believe them.”

Sheila Wildman is Associate Professor at the Law School. Schulich and co-chairman of the East Coast Prison Justice Society. (Rachel Kelly)

During Thursday’s testimony, Sheila Wildeman, co-chair of the East Coast Prison Justice Society, said she found it “deeply shocking and disgusting” that Wortman used his position to develop relationships with poor and marginalized women in order to manipulate them for sex.

“The perpetrator understood that these were disposable and defamatory people — that these were people who would not find it easy … to turn to the state for support and security.”

She wondered why the Dental Licensing Board and the social assistance system could seem out of reach for those who were threatened or harmed by Wortman and might otherwise file a complaint.

“What would happen if there was outreach and if people could express their concerns? If there was trust with the institutions responsible for public safety, I wonder what would happen.”

Recommendations

The report by the Avalon Sexual Assault Center and LEAF contains 21 recommendations made by marginalized survivors who attended organization meetings.

Some of these recommendations include the following:

The province operates a third party reporting program for victims of sexual assault.

Federal and provincial sponsors are improving screening of professionals and organizations providing services to marginalized people, including handling disciplinary complaints.

Federal and provincial governments should be aware of the “red flag” of professionals providing discounted services to marginalized groups.

Private practitioners and service providers discuss their code of conduct and complaints processes with everyone who uses their services.

The province provides core funding for: services for sex workers and survivors of sexual violence; a 24-hour support line for victims of sexual violence; services for perpetrators of violence; as well as Nova Scotian and First Nations Africans working on gender-based violence issues and advocates.

The province is introducing compulsory education in schools on gender-based violence, witness interference, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

