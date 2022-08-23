New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Dozens of dogs in Michigan have contracted and died from a parvovirus-like illness, local animal shelters said.

Outbreaks have been reported in northern and central Michigan. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that primarily affects older dogs and dogs under 2 years of age.

This disease is spread through feces. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

Otsego County Animal Control and Shelter Director Melissa Fitzgerald told Fox 17 Michigan that more than 30 dogs have died from an unknown illness that looks similar to parvovirus.

Strangely, all the dogs that died tested negative for parvovirus, despite showing signs of the disease.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory are both conducting tests to understand the outbreak.

“What exactly is this, a strain of parvo? Is it something else? Is it combined? There are a lot of unanswered questions that they’re looking into at this point,” Fitzgerald said.

In the meantime, Michigan dog-owners are encouraged to properly vaccinate their dogs.

“Make sure they’re up to date on all their vaccinations, make sure they were properly vaccinated when they were puppies or when they were three years old,” Fitzgerald recommends. “Keep your dogs close. Don’t let them sneeze – no ordinary water dishes, nothing like that.”